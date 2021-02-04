Keys to Greater campaign helping local homeless youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has teamed up with the Eddy House to support northern Nevada’s youth homeless population. It started a Keys to Greater campaign, for every mortgage or refinance that goes through GNCU, the bank will donate $100 to the organization.

Eddy House CEO Diaz Dixon said the money will help the organization with its outreach services and assist homeless youth in other parts of Northern Nevada like Lake Tahoe, Fernley, and Fallon.

The organization helps youth find a job, receive counseling and healthcare services, and provides food and shelter among other resources.

Dixon said in Washoe County there’s over 1,500 homeless youth living in the streets. “Homeless youth means they could be living under the bridge, some could be couchsurfing, there are numbers of some of them in weekly motels as well, so they come from a variety of different backgrounds.”

He continued, “There’s a huge misnomer that homeless youth does not exist, I think sometimes it strikes us at our very core, that we don’t want to believe that there’s this gap in our system.”

Along with the campaign, GNCU pledged a minimum of $25,000 to the Eddy House. President and CEO Wally Murray said for those looking to buy a house or refinance, not only will people get low interest rates, but help youth going through a tough time.

“Sometimes things don’t go right during the chapter in their life, and we understand that, and want to help them transition through that, and be a resource for them to be safe, and to have an opportunity to enhance their life skills, and the Eddy House does a terrific job of all of that.”

According to Dixon it’s been a challenge to raise money during the pandemic, but having the community step up means a lot to the organization.

