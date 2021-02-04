How the Super Bowl affects alcohol sales

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the Super Bowl just days away, Lee’s Discount Liquor off of South Virginia Street is already capitalizing.

“We have been slow with the pandemic. It’s been nice to see all of our normal customers come in, or more customers that we didn’t have before come in and just shopping with us,” said Lois Woods, a Lee’s Discount Liquor manager said.

When the Coronavirus hit Northern Nevada nearly a year ago, Lee’s had to shut its doors. After a couple months, they were allowed to open. Business has been up and down since reopening - the closing of bars for months on end helped matters - but now the alcohol retailer is seeing another surge.

“People are coming in a lot more for beer this week definitely,” said Woods. “I just got three trucks in today for beer and it’s already going off the shelves.”

In the two-week span leading up to the Super Bowl, people spend more than $1 billion on beer alone, according to a study found by Good Morning America. Wine and spirit spending also ranks in the top five. The climax of the NFL season usually means there will be Super Bowl Parties. Woods says customers she’s talked to plan to celebrate safely.

“People are still having their parties but they’ve cut down on how many people are at their parties.”

With less emphasis on wine and liquor sales leading up to Sunday, Lee’s is instead offering deals on the biggest names in the beer game. The staff will also price-match an item customers find for less elsewhere to keep their business.

