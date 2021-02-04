Advertisement

Girl Scout explains how getting cookies this year is different because of COVID-19

Makayla Spears, Brownie in troop 839
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are a lover of Girl Scout cookies, it is that time of year to get your favorite treat. However, the way to order them will look different because of COVID-19.

Makayla Spears, a Brownie in troop 839 said her troop has been going door to door. Every member has a personal link that will take you to their own virtual cookie booth.

“We go up door to door and we have flyers that they can scan or take with them and buy the cookies from my link,” Spears said.

She and her dad created a flyer with a QR code on the bottom. Once you scan the code, it takes you directly to her virtual cookie booth.

Girl Scout Troops are not holding booths outside of local stores this year due to the pandemic. This is one of Spears’ favorite parts of being in Girl Scouts but said selling cookies without it has not been as hard as she thought.

“Well it’s kind of easier because you can just walk up and they can take it, it’s really easy,” Spears said.

Spears has sold over 400 boxes so far and is hoping to reach 500 by the time orders close. She hopes to get first place this year within her troop of the most boxes sold.

“You have to be kind and have a smile on your face and you just have to go with what’s happening when you’re going door to door,” Spears said.

If you would like to order cookies, you can do so by visiting www.girlscout.org to find who is selling and where they are selling near you. You can also download the “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” app, or if you know a Girl Scout near you, ask them for their virtual link directly.

If you place an order, you have an option of having them shipped to your house, or having a Girl Scout drop them off.

You have until March 14th to order.

