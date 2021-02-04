Advertisement

Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death

Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face multiple criminal charges including Child Abuse, Poisoning, and Torture.(El Dorado County District Attorney)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Authorities in Northern California say the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in his home a year ago have been arrested in his death and are accused of torturing and poisoning the child.

Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said Thursday 36-year-old Jordan Piper and 38-year-old Lindsay Piper were arrested Wednesday and are facing child abuse, poisoning and torture charges in the death of Roman Lopez.

Roman, 11, was found dead in his home a year ago.
Roman, 11, was found dead in his home a year ago.(Emily Idleman | El Dorado County District Attorney)

It wasn’t immediately known if the Pipers have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Police found Roman’s body hours after being reported missing from his Placerville home last January.

