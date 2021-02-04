Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
Reno police looking for shooting suspect
This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the...
New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
LIVE: Greene regrets ‘words of the past,’ without specific apology
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case