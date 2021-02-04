California’s Sierra snowpack lags despite recent big storms

(AP) — Recent storms have boosted California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack but not enough to fully compensate for a dry start to winter.

Measurements Wednesday found the water content of the snowpack is 70% of average to date.

Department of Water Resources snow survey chief Sean de Guzman says the water supply outlook has improved but the state is not out of the woods.

The Sierra snowpack typically supplies about 30% of California’s water needs when spring comes and it begins to melt and runoff into aqueducts and reservoirs. De Guzman notes that February is normally one of the three wettest months and could help make up the deficit.

