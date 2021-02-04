Advertisement

Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA ambulance, on the side of the road, in a snowstorm.(REMSA)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Oh baby! A mother welcomed her new baby into the world in the back of an ambulance, on the side of the road, in a snowstorm.

The delivery came Saturday, January 23, 2021.

REMSA paramedics Scott Zettelmeyer and Zak Lucas, paramedic student Blake Miller and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Rescue paramedic Beau Retzer helped deliver the baby girl.

According to a press release, “A healthy happy mom and baby were then transported to Renown Health for postpartum care. Welcome to the world Taya Rain Eagle and congratulations, Sabina Coronado!”

On Saturday, January 23, REMSA Paramedics Scott Zettelmeyer and Zak Lucas, Paramedic Student Blake Miller and Truckee...

Posted by Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority - REMSA on Thursday, February 4, 2021

