Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Oh baby! A mother welcomed her new baby into the world in the back of an ambulance, on the side of the road, in a snowstorm.

The delivery came Saturday, January 23, 2021.

REMSA paramedics Scott Zettelmeyer and Zak Lucas, paramedic student Blake Miller and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Rescue paramedic Beau Retzer helped deliver the baby girl.

According to a press release, “A healthy happy mom and baby were then transported to Renown Health for postpartum care. Welcome to the world Taya Rain Eagle and congratulations, Sabina Coronado!”

