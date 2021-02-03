Advertisement

What to know: February is teen dating violence awareness month

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “y Voice, my choice,” that’s this year’s slogan, as the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence wants to make sure your voice is heard for teen dating violence awareness month.

Sue Meuschke is the executive director, Nevada Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence (NCEDSV).

“It’s about saying to teens, use your voice to speak up for healthy relationships,” said Meuschke. “Use your voice to make good decisions in your life and to parents to respect your child’s voice, listen and be there when they need you.”

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month(KOLO)

Teen dating violence survivor Briana Vallejo said while physical abuse may leave marks, emotional abuse is not always easy to see.

“Some of the red flags I saw were excessive name calling, isolating from friends and family,” explained Vallejo. “Even a threat of physical aggression, but not the aggression actually happening, and I thought that was a good relationship because there’s no actual violence.”

According to the organization, statistics for teen dating violence span from ages 11-24 years old with 15% of young men and 26% of young women experiencing some kind of abuse before graduating high school.

“Many teens may not identify this as abusive behavior,” said Meuschke. I think a warning sign that is identify as a positive is jealousy and it’s seen as this person loves me so much. Just saying stop seeing this person may not be a solution but thinking about rather how can I help the individual keep themselves safe.”

Which is why the coaliation is pushing for education and awareness for parents and teens to help break the cycle.

“Teens are getting into relationships younger and younger, they’re starting to learn what love is and what love should be,” so this is an important topic,” added Vallejo. “If you’re working with someone or if you’re talking with someone who is experiencing teen dating violence, just be there as that person who checks in every now and then because if that person isn’t ready to leave that relationship right now, you might be that person they end up coming back to when they are ready to leave.”

NCEDSV is inviting the community to learn more by participating in two forums. The first one helps parents and adults access resources and how to identify red flags. While second forum features Briana Vallejo, and her story.

To register for the forum on February 11, 2021, click here.
To register for the forum on February 16, 2021, click here.

