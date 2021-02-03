Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Snow showers will continue through Wednesday in the Sierra, with a few snow showers sliding through western Nevada by afternoon. Windy conditions will occur at times through Wednesday evening, as the second push of energy moves through the area with this storm. Chilly, quiet weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, with a slow warming trend through the weekend. -Jeff