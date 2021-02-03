Sparks Police searching for missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing person.

Lori Eneschenko was last seen Monday, February 1 near Parr Boulevard and U.S. 395.

She is described as 5′ 10″ and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has several medical conditions that require daily medications.

If you see her, contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

