Advertisement

Sparks Police searching for missing woman

Lori Eneschenko was last seen near Parr Boulevard and U.S. 395.
Lori Eneschenko was last seen near Parr Boulevard and U.S. 395.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing person.

Lori Eneschenko was last seen Monday, February 1 near Parr Boulevard and U.S. 395.

She is described as 5′ 10″ and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has several medical conditions that require daily medications.

If you see her, contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
Robin Bates, Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening.
Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
A letter from a woman whose husband passed away from COVID-19 helped prompt changes to Renown's...
Widow’s letter prompts Renown to ease visitation restrictions
Russell Marks, 58, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.
Carson City mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing packages

Latest News

I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Shooting near Moon Rocks possibly intentional
Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks