’Show your love for MidTown’ campaign

Small business owners are inviting the public to keep the money local by shopping with them.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno business owners are rolling out a campaign called “Show Your Love for MidTown”.     

It’s designed to help you know how much you’re wanted in the MidTown District.

The campaign is designed to help you safely visit your favorite business, order online, curbside pick-up, or buy gift cards if you can’t go now.

“We really want to encourage people to come down and show their support or love for these local businesses by buying different cards, and ordering takeout,” said Midtown District Board Member, Ashley Polan.

You can also post photos of you in a business and use the hashtag #midtownreno or #theheartofreno to celebrate your visit to the MidTown District.

Click here if COVID-19 has you worried about visiting a MidTown business, but you still want to give.

Donations will help businesses overcome COVID-19 hardships and pay to keep the MidTown District clean and nice for future shoppers.

