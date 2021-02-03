Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rollover crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound U.S. 395.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run, resulting in a rollover.

Officials said the driver is believed to be under the influence of drugs.

There are injuries, but it is unclear to what extent.

Drivers should expect delays. The closure is expected to last until at least noon.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 80 E/B to 395 N/B is shut down for approximately 45 minutes due to a reckless stolen vehicle involved in a hit and run that turned into rollover crash with injuries and suspected DUI (drugs). Expect delays and avoid the area while we sort this out. pic.twitter.com/vJalPhJMvm — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) February 3, 2021

