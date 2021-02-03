Advertisement

Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80

I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rollover crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound U.S. 395.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run, resulting in a rollover.

Officials said the driver is believed to be under the influence of drugs.

There are injuries, but it is unclear to what extent.

Drivers should expect delays. The closure is expected to last until at least noon.

