Reno police looking for shooting suspect

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting near the Peppermill. Officers were called to the area of S. Virginia Street and Gentry Way just before 9:30 p.m. Investigators say that when officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Renown where he is in stable condition.

According to Reno Police, details are scarce and investigators are still trying to gather more information that could lead them to an arrest. Police say there is no threat to the public.

