Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ on jail hunger strike

Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike...
Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike while incarcerated.(Source: Metropolitan Police Department, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is on an apparent hunger strike.

Chansley’s attorney told a federal judge Wednesday that his client is not getting enough organic food while in jail and hasn’t eaten in more than a week.

The attorney wants the judge to release Chansley, but that’s not likely to happen as prosecutors oppose his release ahead of trial, saying he could pose a threat.

The request comes a day after the Department of Corrections in Washington refused to provide an organic diet for Chansley, who said he follows Shamanism and believes unnatural chemicals are an intrusion into his body.

Officials said he couldn’t name a religious need for organic food.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
Robin Bates, Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening.
Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
A letter from a woman whose husband passed away from COVID-19 helped prompt changes to Renown's...
Widow’s letter prompts Renown to ease visitation restrictions
Russell Marks, 58, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.
Carson City mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing packages

Latest News

An active gas leak has reportedly injured several workers and set multiple vehicles on fire in...
Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia
An active gas leak has reportedly injured several workers and set multiple vehicles on fire in...
3 injured in gas-fed fire in Va.
President Biden and Senate Democrats chart a path for multiple administration priorities.
President Biden and Senate Democrats chart a path for multiple administration priorities
Levy Pugh, 2, was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday, police said.
Boy, 2, in Texas Amber Alert found safe, police say