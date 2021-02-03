Options for sports betting on Super Bowl Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl weekend is right around the corner, but many festivities are going to look different this year because of COVID-19. One of those things is sports betting.

Joel Villanueva, communications manager with the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, said because of the pandemic, the casino has seen an increase in people betting online.

“We’ve seen a big increase in betting through our race and sports app which you can download online. On that app, you can make bets as low as a dollar,” Villanueva said.

He explained this is a way for people to still place bets but from the comfort of their own home. He said on Monday, the casino released their Super Bowl bets which he thinks will bring more people in.

“One of the things we do every year is unveil our Super Bowl bets the week of the game. 21 pages worth so we have a ton of different ways you can bet on the big game,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva said if you want to physically come to the casino to sit in the Race and Sports Book area, be mindful that because of social distancing and capacity guidelines, it could fill up early on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Unfortunately we are limited on how many people we can have here because of our state mandates. With that being said, we want to recommend to people to show up early. It is first come, first serve,” Villanueva said.

He said they will be playing the game throughout the entire casino, so you are not limited to just sitting in that specific area. He said you can place a bet online using their app and be anywhere on the floor.

If you choose to come out, social distancing guidelines will be in place, a mask will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available to customers.

