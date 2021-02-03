Advertisement

Nevada caucus discussed in White House press briefing

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - Joe Biden has only been President for two weeks, but the issue of the 2024 Presidential Election was raised in the White House Press Briefing with a question about Nevada.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the state order for the next Presidential election and about Nevada wanting to be the first Presidential Caucus or Primary in the nation.

“Too soon, Jennifer, too soon,” Psaki responded. “We are certainly not focused on the next political campaign here quite yet and we don’t have any point of view to share on the order of Presidential nominating contests. Though Nevada is a little warmer, but all great states.”

The Iowa Caucuses in 2020 were criticized for their delays and confusion. Some experts have also made a case for Nevada being the first because the state is more diverse and representative of the nation.

Whether or not the order of the states will change is a decision that will be made in the coming years. Echoing Psaki, “Too soon, Jennifer, too soon.”

