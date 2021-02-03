Meet Reno’s Poet Laureate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The arts aren’t often in the headlines, especially locally, but it’s hard to ignore the increased spotlight poetry and creativity is receiving after National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s performance at the Presidential Inauguration.

KOLO 8 is honoring and getting to know one of our own, Reno’s Poet Laureate, Pan Pantoja.

“I write every day and poems just seem natural and easy - to distill a moment down into something simple,” Pantoja states.

Art is what he knows and loves. The 39-year-old self-proclaimed Potentialist owns the Potentialist Workshop in downtown Reno.

He describes the term saying, “People were not made to believe one thing, and that to be a modern artist, you should be a master of all of the arts and start from there and then create art.”

He’s called Reno home since 2004, adding, “When you can’t be put into a box, you don’t get to play. So, I created a place where those people can, which is funny because without people like me, no innovation has happened in anything. If you don’t know more than one thing, how can you innovate anything?”

Speaking of innovation, Pantoja is a poet, sculptor, published author, filmmaker (he’s helped make seven movies), written over 100 plays, and performs with his band “Weapons of Mass Creation”. He also created the giant Desert Tortoise that sits in Fernley!

“We’re literally the first ones cut when anything gets cut, that to me is completely silly because what gives people hope,” Pantoja asks.

“Come hear someone speak from the bottom of their heart, it changes you. It will inspire you to speak your own mind,” he tells us.

When asked about Gorman’s recital in Washington D.C., he says, “It’s our jobs as poets to break down very complicated issues and put them so that a child can understand them, and she did so beautifully there. The air about America was much lighter that day I’ll tell you that. This is a time of immense change and whether you’re a feeler or not, you cannot help but see that right now. I want to see all you poets, and you lovers and philosophers and artists devote your life to that - change the world with your hands.”

The world is a canvas. Whether you paint, sing, dance, or play an instrument. There’s no limits according to Pantoja. The only penalty is not using your gifts.

“It’s the absolute most important thing one can do with their life,” Pantoja adds.

When it comes to good old-fashioned poetry, Pantoja says it’ll never go out of style, especially in this recent climate of recognizing that words really do have power.

To follow Pantoja’s journey, sign up or watch spoken word sessions head to http://www.potentialistworkshop.com/ or http://spokenviews.org/.

