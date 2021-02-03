Helping homeless pets during COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) was able to keep its doors open all through the Coronavirus pandemic, but the organization says community members play a huge role in helping our area’s homeless pets.

“Our primary goal is to keep animals in the home, we don’t want them to have to come through the shelter.”

COVID-19 is not stopping the nonprofit from providing a happy, healthy life for pets in need.

“When covid hit, we had to rearrange all of our policies to not only keep our staff safe but keep the public safe and the animals safe,” Greg Hall, CEO of the NHS said.

The animal shelter has not seen a spike in surrendered or stray animals come through its doors since the global health crisis began.

Hall added, “The amount that we do have coming over, there’s just a tremendous community interest in adopting.”

But donating and adopting are the most effective ways people can help the shelter and homeless pets right now, according to the NHS.

“There are so many animals in need,” Lisa Staton, Rescue Pet Adopter said, “If you have the means to take care of an animal and you can adopt, it’s a good time to do it.”

Staton recently adopted a special needs puppy named Kylo in mid-January.

“I’m just really thankful that we have a resource like the Nevada Humane Society in our community,” Staton said, “They are a no-kill shelter, so they will take in animals that might otherwise have not had a chance at life.”

While donations are down 20%, the community’s support has allowed the organization to cut the amount of time animals spend at the shelter from 18 days down to 7 days.

Although volunteer opportunities are not happening due to the virus, there are other ways you can give. For more information, click here.

