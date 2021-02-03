Health officials worry that people will reject vaccinations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Demand for coronavirus vaccinations among early priority groups in Nevada has been high, but officials worry that they may encounter resistance as more doses become eligible.

Nevada has historically ranked low among states for vaccination rates for other viruses such as influenza.

State officials and the non-profit vaccine education group Immunize Nevada are planning public outreach efforts when the coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available. But they are hindered by a lack of data about demographic groups and segments of the workforce that have resisted vaccinations since doses became available in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.