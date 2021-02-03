Carson City Library to launch first ever Bionics Camp for middle schoolers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library will launch its first ever Bionics Camp this weekend. The free 3-day camp consists of an analog and digital curriculum.

Bionics Educator Jake Bells will help middle schoolers take everyday appliances such as paper, batteries, cups, wires, and recreate the movement of animals. “We will go through and help them troubleshoot and fix the errors so we can go around and play these games.”

High school interns will also help campers make a bionic elephant, fish, and chameleon. Sarai Jauregui said, “They just take principles from everyday life and they introduce you to more of the mechanics of how it works, and it makes you interested because once you learn about it, you get to see it in your everyday life.”

The camp is designed to encourage students to explore STEM related careers. Bells said, “In terms of STEM education, Bionics is a great field, and there is a lot of creativity, that can go into this type of engineering.”

As part of their training, campers will even use the library’s 3D printers and laser cutter. “They will get to select the files from the computer, set up the laser, select the programs themselves,” said Bells.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Nevada State Library made the camp possible with a $26,000 grant. Carson City Library’s Maria Klesta said, “I think this is a great opportunity for students to still have that hands on experience, since everything is virtual right now, even most of our library programs are virtual.”

Organizers hope the camp will awaken the minds of young learners. Bells said, “We need the next generation of inventors to take the reigns and if we can do that in Carson City that would be the best possible outcome.”

This weekend’s camp is already booked out. The next camp sessions will be in March and June. Due to COVID-19 space is very limited.

