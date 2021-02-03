Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
Robin Bates, Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening.
Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19
Snow from the pickup truck's roof blocked the driver's vision.
Windshield snow contributed to accident
Vandals broke into Lexie's Closet parked outside Bristlecone Family Resources late Saturday or...
Lexie’s Gift vandalized for a second time

Latest News

The community's support through adoptions, fosters, and donations helped the Nevada Humane...
Helping homeless pets during COVID-19
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
Cat up for adoption at Nevada Humane Society
Helping homeless pets during COVID-19
Reno's Poet Laureate, Pan Pantoja.
Meet Reno’s Poet Laureate