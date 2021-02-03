Beware of posting COVID vaccine cards on social media

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I wanted to do whatever I could do to help everyone else. And I think this is very important,” Christy Lapelusa told us after getting her first COVID vaccination a little less than a month ago. A big day for her, she might want to share the news with family and friends. It wouldn’t be unheard of.

“You know I think we like to celebrate events in our life,” says Timothy Johnston with the Better Business Bureau. “Maybe it is giving blood, supporting the blood bank. Or maybe dropping off food at a food drive. This kind of follows suit,” he says.

While Johnston says plenty of people are posting pictures of themselves and their vaccination cards; he says avoid the temptation.

“It has personal information. You don’t want to put it out there for just anybody and everybody,” he says. The cards contain a legal name and a birth date. Enough he says to steal personal identity.

It’s a good time he says to check Facebook friends and family and update the privacy settings if need be.

In the United Kingdom scammers took the information to make fake vaccination cards and sold them on Ebay. Presumably for people who have no intention of getting the vaccine, but may need some sort of proof to gain access to facilities which require them

Stealing vital information off of social media sites from those who have received their COVID vaccine started in the UK.

Johnston says there is no evidence it is happening here yet.

But he says it’s just a matter of time.

