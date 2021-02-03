Attempted kidnapping in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the suspect of an alleged kidnapping. Officers responded to the area of Peppergrass Drive and Vista Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old.

Investigators say the suspect is described as an older man wearing a black mask and black clothing. He was reportedly seen driving a red four-door sedan with damaged paint in the area of Vista Blvd. and Wingfield Hills Rd.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Sparks Police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.