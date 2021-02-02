Advertisement

Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:27 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - A college student from Minnesota cashed in on his GameStop investment, but instead of keeping the money, he used it to help children in the hospital.

Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock to new heights. He used the money to donate six Nintendo Switch consoles and games to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

“I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in the hospital with no joy helping them through,” Kahn said.

His post on Reddit about his donation has received more than 180,000 upvotes, or likes.

Many amateur investors like Kahn on the Reddit forum “Wall Street Bets” purchased GameStop stock to beat wealthy hedge funds at their own game.

“A lot of people are saying that this is somewhat like a transfer of power. But if the money is going from here just to the other side, there is no difference, if we just are acting the same way as the people that we’re criticizing. So, I think it’s important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves and use our money for good,” Kahn said.

Despite his success, Kahn has no plans to work in finance. He’s an engineering student who says he wants to build spaceships for Elon Musk.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 1 new death
Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area
This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
This undated picture provided by Sugar Pine Foundation shows tree hunters, from left, Ben...
3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world

Latest News

Many amateur investors on the Reddit forum “Wall Street Bets” recently purchased GameStop stock...
College student from Minn. uses GameStop money to help sick children
Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of Sacramento, was being held without bail on two counts of...
California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
Sherrie Scaffidi, Transgender Allies Group President and a military veteran.
Local military veteran applauds Biden’s reversal on military transgender ban