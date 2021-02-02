Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A splitting storm will push onto the coast and through the region over the next 48 hours. This system will bring a foot or more of snow above 7,000′ in the Sierra, with around half a foot down to Lake Tahoe. Valleys will see windy conditions at times, with rain showers. Rain will change to snow by Tuesday night into Wednesday, as this storm winds down. Quiet, dry weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend, with a slow warming trend. Carry chains in the Sierra through Wednesday. -Jeff