Safe and sanitary housing opportunity to help struggling Nevadans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an opportunity for some Nevadans to get safe and sanitary housing in the Silver State.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher wait list opens on February 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The voucher program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.

NRHA’s voucher program covers all Nevada counties except for Washoe and Clark Counties. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority; in Clark County, individuals should contact the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

You can submit an application for the wait list here.

To qualify, all households must meet income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

There are 1,393 vouchers allocated to all rural Nevada by HUD. A random lottery process will determine selection of award vouchers.

“Our mission is to provide affordable housing opportunities to as many rural Nevadans as we can,” said Bill Brewer, NRHA executive director. “Especially considering the many affordable housing access issues facing rural Nevadans, we’re working to provide the hand up many of our clients need to get on a better path forward. Many of them are working families, and approximately half of our clients are elderly and/or disabled. NRHA is committed to maintaining an up-to-date wait list, which provides us a queue of qualifying individuals to randomly select from as vouchers become available.”

For more details about the Housing Choice Voucher wait list, COVID-related relief opportunities and other affordable housing options throughout rural Nevada, visit NVRural.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.