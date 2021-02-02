The Road Ahead with RTC: EdPass

SPONSORED: Students, faculty and staff at the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College can ride RTC buses for free anywhere in our community with their UNR or TMCC ID. It’s part of a program called EdPass. This program will help people get where they need to go and has the potential to increase transit ridership, as well as reduce traffic and parking congestion in our community and around our schools.

When you consider the costs of insurance, parking, gas and vehicle maintenance, taking the bus can really save you some money. In addition to that, the RTC anticipates the program could lead to less traffic congestion on campus, better parking due to a reduced number of cars around campus, reduced carbon emissions and better public transportation awareness and ridership.

If you’ve never taken public transportation before, just visit rtcwashoe.com to plan your trip using our Trip Planner feature. You can also call us at 775-348-RIDE and our customer service agents can help you plan your trip.

This program is open to any UNR or TMCC student, faculty member or staff member with a UNR or TMCC ID. Information is available at rtcwashoe.com and at the parking and transportation offices at UNR and TMCC. We can’t wait to see even more students use transit to get where they need to go!

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com.