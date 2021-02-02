Advertisement

Sex offender arrested for failing to register

Peter Bernatchez, 25, is charged with one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Peter Bernatchez, 25, is behind bars for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU), along with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, took Bernatchez into custody and booked him into the Washoe County Detention Facility. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Bernatchez is a Tier I sex offender previously convicted for crimes against children.

