RTC adding 19 more alternative fuel buses to its fleet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC plans to release 19 more alternative fuel buses to its fleet this month. The buses will replace aging, end-of-life vehicles.

According to the Facilities and Fleet Manager, David Carr when all the buses are deployed, more than 80% of its fleet will be hybrid or electric alternative fuel vehicles.

“We will now have a total of 55 hybrid or electric vehicles out of a 68 bus fleet.” RTC used federal funds to purchase the buses. Carr said the new buses are designed to last 12 years, are much quieter, don’t have emissions or fumes, operate more efficiently, perform better, and are cleaner and more comfortable.

“I think that you find that transportation creates lot of the greenhouse gas emissions, and so one of the things that we can do as an agency to reduce that, is by enhancing our fleet to be cleaner and greener, and reducing our carbon footprint in our vehicles.”

Carr said RTC continues to make clean transportation a priority. “We want to be 100% alternative fuel vehicle by 2035 and we want to be able to reduce our carbon emissions particularly in transportation and that goes a long way towards those goals.”

