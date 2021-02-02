Advertisement

Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.
In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

According to The New York Times, Holbrook’s death was confirmed Monday night by his assistant.

The actor was perhaps best known for his portrayal of Mark Twain, a role he played in a one-man theater show for more than six decades. He won a Tony for his performance in 1966 and received a National Humanities Medal in 2003.

Throughout his career, he won four Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in 2017′s “Into the Wild.” His credits include such well-known movies as “All the President’s Men” and “Wall Street.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Vandals broke into Lexie's Closet parked outside Bristlecone Family Resources late Saturday or...
Lexie’s Gift vandalized for a second time
Snow from the pickup truck's roof blocked the driver's vision.
Windshield snow contributed to accident
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 1 new death

Latest News

LIVE: Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil to appear
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
The proceeds from the video messages will help offset losses to the nonprofit Groundhog Club...
Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offers personalized messages via Cameo website