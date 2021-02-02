Advertisement

Renown now allowing limited visitors

Renown Health logo.
Renown Health logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health has changed its hospital policy to allow limited visits for all patients, including those being treated for COVID-19.

The policy went into effect on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Every patient will be allowed to designate two “Patient Supporters” to visit them at Renown Regional Medical Center or Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

· Visiting hours for all patients, including those diagnosed with COVID-19 will be extended to 8 am – 8 pm (previously 3-8 pm).

· Due to space constraints, Patient Supporters are asked to only visit one at a time.

· The names of the Patient Supporters will be entered in to the patient’s electronic medical record during registration / admission for patient privacy and security.

Renown says the policy change is in accordance with national guidelines and was made possible because of hospital staff vaccinations and the declining number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

