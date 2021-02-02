Recent storm nearly doubles Mt. Rose snowpack

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - It was clear that last week’s storm was going to be a big boost for our area’s water supply, but the question heading into Monday’s snow survey on Mount Rose summit, was just how much did it add to it?

“It added 8 inches of water content to our snowpack,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson with NRCS. “The storm almost doubled our snowpack here at Mount Rose SNOTEL.”

Anderson tells us the snow is 74 inches deep at the summit with just over 18 inches of water content – which is 78% of normal.

“We are always interested in where we are going to be on April 1st,” he explained. We are about halfway to our goal now after that last storm.”

Federal water master Chad Blanchard says he was pleased with the addition to our water supply, and the impact the storm had on Lake Tahoe.

“Not only is there snow in the biggest reservoir which is the snowpack on the mountain, but just the precipitation on the surface of the lake brought up the level 24,000 acre feet which is a significant amount.”

The concern isn’t as much the snowpack as it is the water year to date precipitation – which is only 33% of average for this time of year, but Anderson is still pleased with the snow we have received, and hopes there is more to come.

We will know more in early March when the third snow survey of the year is conducted.

