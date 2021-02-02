LIVE: 2 FBI agents killed serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says two agents were killed and another three were wounded while serving an arrest warrant in Florida. The suspect is also dead.

Several FBI agents were shot, authorities said. The suspect appeared to be contained inside a unit of an apartment complex, surrounded by law enforcement.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson was briefed on the shooting and was closely monitoring the situation on Tuesday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

The gunfire erupted with about four shots at about 6 a.m., said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex.

“Boom boom boom boom,” he said.

He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go.”

McLymont said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect, who reportedly remained inside the home, surrounded by officers.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened in Water Terrace, a complex of multi-unit homes. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged its residents to remain inside and be patient while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

*Update* 10:50am: Neighborhoods on the south side of Water Terrace are able to travel out of their community in their... Posted by City of Sunrise Police Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.