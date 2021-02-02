Advertisement

Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening surrounded by his wife and two sons.

Robin Bates served in the role for several years.

In a tweet, Governor Steve Sisolak said he and his wife were devastated by the news.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson prepared the following remarks on Bates’ passing:

Today, we are in this Chamber sharing in our grief at the loss of Sergeant At Arms Robin Bates. We all share in this grief because we all shared in our love for Robin. He was our friend, our trusted confidant, and our biggest cheerleader. His laugh was immediately recognizable when it rang through these halls-- it was bold, loud, and joyful.

Robin gave us many reasons to laugh with him, too. He was well known for his pranks and was particularly good at playing the long game. Many of the staff and legislators in the building have stories about how Robin would build-up for weeks what turned out to be a prank, then reveal the joke with a hearty laugh.

Robin joined the Sergeant At Arms office in 2001 and immediately professionalized it. He wanted the office to reflect the seriousness of the work done here. He proudly upheld the traditions of the Assembly and represented this House with distinction and honor, both here and nationally. We will all smile when we hear our friend call us into the Chamber he loved so much. He was truly the heart and soul of this Chamber.

Robin passed peacefully at home last night from COVID-19 surrounded by his wife and two sons. We will honor Robin later this session when his family can join us.

