Nearly 100 drivers pulled over during Joining Forces event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don’t drive distracted. That’s the message local law enforcement hopes to send as January’s statewide Joining Forces event comes to a close, and a new one begins.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over nearly 100 drivers from January 15th through January 25th, and issued 25 distracted driving citations.

The sheriff’s office said, although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.

The total number of arrests, citations, assists, and warnings by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies during the event was 118:

25 distracted driving

19 speeding violations

47 motor vehicle registration violations

8 driver’s license related violations

1 vehicle equipment violations

5 no insurance violations

12 warnings

The next Joining Forces event begins Thursday, February 4. This event runs through February 13th and focuses on impaired driving.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

