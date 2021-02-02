Advertisement

Flags at State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Siegfried Fischbacher

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Monday, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered both the U.S. flag and the State of Nevada flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in remembrance of legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher.

“Tomorrow, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to our legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher. His legacy continues to live on as the ‘Master of the Impossible’ whose contributions – alongside the late great Roy Horn – helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’s entertainment industry to the world,” said Gov. Sisolak.Kathy and I continue to send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Fischbacher was born in Germany and his love for magic and his devotion to animals led him to his first appearance alongside the late Roy Horn on the Las Vegas Strip in 1967. Over the course of his career, he delivered surprise and joy to thousands of visitors from around the world with their performances here in Nevada.

