Advertisement

Five local girls become Reno’s first female eagle scouts

Girls first allowed in the program two years ago
Five local girls have become Reno's first female eagle scouts
Five local girls have become Reno's first female eagle scouts(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:42 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s something that has only recently been a possibility.

‘Scouting has had girls in our program for decades,” said Scout Executive Paul Pentilla. “But In 2018 they could join our cub scouts program, and in 2019 they could join our Scouts BSA program.”

Earning the rank of eagle scout takes a least two years, something five local girls have accomplished.

“Sophie, Priyasha, Erin, Andi, and I,” said 14 year old Suzanna Stankute, when asked to list off her fellow scouts who will be the first females in our area to make the rank.

“It’s a crazy thing to think about,” she remarked. “That we are the first. I’ve always been told you are paving the path and it’s actually happened.”

Priyasha Landry is also 14, and says being the first girls in a field that was once all boys has been great for the most part, but was not always easy.

“At the beginning some of the boys didn’t approve girls in scouting,” Landry said. “They threw rocks at our tents and they said some mean things.”

But the girls persevered, and with more than two years of work, are set to officially become eagle scouts on February 21st in a ceremony that will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook live.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
Snow from the pickup truck's roof blocked the driver's vision.
Windshield snow contributed to accident
Vandals broke into Lexie's Closet parked outside Bristlecone Family Resources late Saturday or...
Lexie’s Gift vandalized for a second time
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 41 new cases
Russell Marks, 58, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.
Carson City mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing packages
Robin Bates, Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening.
Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Safe and sanitary housing opportunity to help struggling Nevadans