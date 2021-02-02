Five local girls become Reno’s first female eagle scouts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s something that has only recently been a possibility.

‘Scouting has had girls in our program for decades,” said Scout Executive Paul Pentilla. “But In 2018 they could join our cub scouts program, and in 2019 they could join our Scouts BSA program.”

Earning the rank of eagle scout takes a least two years, something five local girls have accomplished.

“Sophie, Priyasha, Erin, Andi, and I,” said 14 year old Suzanna Stankute, when asked to list off her fellow scouts who will be the first females in our area to make the rank.

“It’s a crazy thing to think about,” she remarked. “That we are the first. I’ve always been told you are paving the path and it’s actually happened.”

Priyasha Landry is also 14, and says being the first girls in a field that was once all boys has been great for the most part, but was not always easy.

“At the beginning some of the boys didn’t approve girls in scouting,” Landry said. “They threw rocks at our tents and they said some mean things.”

But the girls persevered, and with more than two years of work, are set to officially become eagle scouts on February 21st in a ceremony that will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook live.

