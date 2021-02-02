Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:27 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
Snow from the pickup truck's roof blocked the driver's vision.
Windshield snow contributed to accident
Vandals broke into Lexie's Closet parked outside Bristlecone Family Resources late Saturday or...
Lexie’s Gift vandalized for a second time
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows

Latest News

There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s lawyers: Trump didn’t incite riot, impeachment trial unconstitutional
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap...
GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day
April Berna, 37, was last seen January 9, 2021.
Missing Sparks woman found