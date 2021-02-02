Concerns from a professor about University budget cuts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada could face significant budget cuts under Governor Steve Sisolak’s proposed budget for the 2021-2023 fiscal year.

During a University-wide meeting, the vice president of administration and finance, Vic Redding, said that the school should anticipate seeing an 11-12% cut once the budget is finalized.

“I don’t want to mislead anybody, though, that the rest of the fiscal year will be easy,” Redding said.

Eelke Folmer, professor, and chair of the computer science and engineering department said this is extremely concerning for him. He said his department could potentially lose four currently vacant positions.

“I’m really worried about it. I want students to come to the University of Nevada and be able to graduate here and I want to do a good job teaching but if you don’ give me enough faculty to teach the courses, that is going to be bad for the students in Nevada,” Folmer said.

Folmer explained he understands eliminating vacant positions to help avoid layoffs. However, he is worried that with the tech scene flowing into Reno that students won’t get the proper education they need with fewer professors.

“If those tech companies want to come here, we need to make sure that we have a workforce for them, right? And if you cut our program and we’re not graduating enough computer science students, then we won’t be able to diversify the economy,” Folmer said.

He explained removing vacant positions in any department would increase the student to faculty ratio, which is one of the last things he wants to see.

“Cutting vacant positions is going to be really bad for our department. It means fewer faculty and more students. If we had more faculty, we could do a much better job of keeping these students in the program and we’re failing them,” Folmer said.

Folmer said it is challenging because there are still a lot of unknowns and at this point, it is hypothetical until the budget is finalized in May.

During the University-wide meeting, Redding said the University is also going to have to adjust its base funding because of increases in insurance costs, classified step increases, fringe benefit changes, and other things.

Folmer said he is confident that the University will be able to put its best foot forward and try its hardest to avoid the worst-case scenarios, even though it won’t be easy.

