Carson City mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing packages

Russell Marks, 58, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing mail packages which contained coins, and then selling them for more than $30,000.

Russell Marks, 58, of Reno is scheduled to be sentenced May 3, 2021.

According to court documents, Marks worked as a U.S. Postal Service City Letter Carrier at the Carson City post office between May 1 and November 24, 2017. Marks admitted to stealing coins from five packages at the post office and sold them to a coin dealer in Santa Rosa, California for $31,605.

Postal customers filed missing mail complaints, which led to an investigation.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty faced by Marks is five years in prison, supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Complaints for mail crimes involving employees can be submitted here.

