Advertisement

RTC makes minor changes to mask enforcement following new CDC order

RTC making minor changes to mask enforcement following CDC order.
RTC making minor changes to mask enforcement following CDC order.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission announced Monday they are making some minor changes to enforcement of their mask-wearing policy following a new public health order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order states that: All transportation operators must require all persons onboard to wear masks when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel.

The RTC said it has been in full compliance of Governor Steve Sisolak’s Mask-Wearing Directive since June 2020.

According to the RTC, drivers will continue to offer a free mask to anyone who boards without one. If a passenger refuses to wear a mask, the driver will notify dispatch, who will send either a security guard (at a transit station) or a supervisor to the location of the bus at the earliest safe opportunity. The person will be asked to either put on a mask, or choose to get off the bus. Security will also be monitoring 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza to ensure continued compliance with federal mask-wearing requirements.

Per the order, the following individuals are exempt from the mask-wearing requirement:

  • A child under the age of 2 years;
  • A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act;
  • A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

The RTC said the current mask-compliance rate on RTC buses is 99.9 percent.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 1 new death
This undated picture provided by Sugar Pine Foundation shows tree hunters, from left, Ben...
3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump names two lawyers to impeachment defense team

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 1 new death
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
Theaters were among the venues emptied out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How COVID-19 changed the world as we know it