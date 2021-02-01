RTC makes minor changes to mask enforcement following new CDC order

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission announced Monday they are making some minor changes to enforcement of their mask-wearing policy following a new public health order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order states that: All transportation operators must require all persons onboard to wear masks when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel.

The RTC said it has been in full compliance of Governor Steve Sisolak’s Mask-Wearing Directive since June 2020.

According to the RTC, drivers will continue to offer a free mask to anyone who boards without one. If a passenger refuses to wear a mask, the driver will notify dispatch, who will send either a security guard (at a transit station) or a supervisor to the location of the bus at the earliest safe opportunity. The person will be asked to either put on a mask, or choose to get off the bus. Security will also be monitoring 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza to ensure continued compliance with federal mask-wearing requirements.

Per the order, the following individuals are exempt from the mask-wearing requirement:

A child under the age of 2 years;

A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act;

A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

The RTC said the current mask-compliance rate on RTC buses is 99.9 percent.

