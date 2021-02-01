Nevada has lights-out shooting night in 89-60 win over UNLV

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - It was a Pack Attack in every sense of the term.

All eight Nevada players that got on the court in the first half scored, and seven hit at least one 3-pointer, as the balanced effort resulted in a runaway 89-60 victory over UNLV in the series opener Sunday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada will have the chance to collect three valuable points in the Silver State Series presented by IBEW Local 401 and Nevada Donor Network if it can finish the sweep of the Runnin’ Rebels in Tuesday’s finale at 6 p.m.

The Pack (11-7, 6-5 MW) shot 63.0 percent and went 8-for-12 from deep over the opening 20 minutes, storming out to a 46-30 halftime edge. Nevada went on to splash a season-high 14 from behind the arc and finish the game shooting 56.4 percent from the field.

Daniel Foster, making the first start of his career, sank the first triple of the game for the Pack just a minute, 17 seconds in, to make it 5-0. The three-point parade started in earnest four minutes later, as Desmond Cambridge, Jr., K.J. Hymes, and Zane Meeks each connected and got the Pack off to a 4-for-4 start from deep to make it 19-10.

Hymes would hit two triples in the contest, on his way to a career-high 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with five rebounds. Cambridge, Jr., led the Pack with 17, going 6-for-9 from the field with three triples.

Nevada stretched the lead to as much as 18 in the half, as Warren Washington’s layup made it 43-25 with just under three minutes on the clock, and Meeks dropped his second triple of the half to cap the Pack scoring.

Meeks, in his first action after missing the past three games due to injury, scored 11 points with six rebounds off the bench.

Fears of the Pack cooling off in the second half were put to rest right away with Tré Coleman’s triple just over a minute in. Cambridge, Jr. then scored the next seven Pack points to get the lead to 22 at 56-34.

Grant Sherfield and Kane Milling would follow with triples of their own to get the Pack up 62-36 and force a UNLV timeout with 14 minutes to play, and the Nevada lead would never dip below 21 the rest of the way.

Sherfield would post his first double-double as member of the Wolf Pack, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 11 assists.

David Jenkins, Jr., and Moses Wood scored 13 points apiece to lead UNLV (6-8, 3-4 MW), while Cheikh Mbacke Diong finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.