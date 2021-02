RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter system will bring moderate snow amounts and travel impacts to the Sierra late Monday night into early Wednesday, along with breezy conditions. Lower elevations of eastern California and western Nevada will see mainly rain which may end with a rain-snow mix. A drier pattern with near average temperatures is then likely just in time for the weekend.

Monday Web Weather (KOLO)

