Lexie’s Gift vandalized for a second time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit is picking up the pieces after being vandalized for a second time.

Founder of Lexie’s Gift, Barbie Marcoe, tells KOLO 8 News Now that their trailer, which was converted into a closet, was parked outside Bristlecone Family Resources when it was broken into either Saturday night or early Sunday.

The closet was full of bins containing clothes, shoes, and other donated items ready to be distributed to various locations throughout the community.

Marcoe said there was also urine and feces smeared all over the place.

This is the second time Lexie’s Gift has been vandalized.

The non-profit helps the homeless, at-risk teens, various individuals and small local charities that may be struggling to get donations.

Lexie's Closet vandalism. (Lexie's Gift)

Lexie's Closet before the vandalism. (Lexie's Gift)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.