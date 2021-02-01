Advertisement

Injured skier rescued near Davis Creek Park

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An injured skier had to be rescued near Davis Creek Park over the weekend.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The Washoe County Hasty Team and RAVEN responded. Crews found the skier, a man in his 60s, and took him to the fire station near Bower’s Mansion.

The man was treated by REMSA before driving himself to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 373 recoveries
This undated picture provided by Sugar Pine Foundation shows tree hunters, from left, Ben...
3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump names two lawyers to impeachment defense team

Latest News

WSCD Administration building
Concerns that WCSD has over proposed budget
This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
Carson City looking for burglary suspect
The project includes building a Visitor Center and Amphitheater.
Bidders sought for Spooner Lake Improvement Project
Wolf Pack extends its winning streak against Rebels to seven games
Nevada has lights-out shooting night in 89-60 win over UNLV