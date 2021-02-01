Injured skier rescued near Davis Creek Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An injured skier had to be rescued near Davis Creek Park over the weekend.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The Washoe County Hasty Team and RAVEN responded. Crews found the skier, a man in his 60s, and took him to the fire station near Bower’s Mansion.

The man was treated by REMSA before driving himself to a hospital.

