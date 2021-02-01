Concerns that WCSD has over proposed budget

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 81st session of the Nevada Legislature began on Monday morning and important topics are on the table. Lawmakers will be discussing things such as the COVID-19 pandemic, how to further help with the economy’s recovery, and balancing the budget that Governor Steve Sisolak proposed last month.

The budget could impact the community across the board, including our schools right here at home.

The Governor proposed an $8.7 billion budget for the next two fiscal years which is a 2% decrease from the last budget. Under this budget, the Washoe County School District was facing a 12% cut.

“It looks like we are not going to see the 12 percent reduction which was initially feared. It’s about a 2% however to K-12 education,” Dr. Kristen McNeill, superintendent for the Washoe County School District, said.

The district explained although they are grateful that the cut might not be as drastic as they thought, it is still a huge hit. Dr. Angie Taylor with the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees said there will be cuts no matter what.

“There will be budget shortfalls, period. We know that. We are not going to have the funding that was allocated in the last biennium,” Dr. Taylor said.

She explained the district was not really in a place at all to be losing money, so this will have a large impact.

“Any cut is a cut and that concerns me. 2%, when you have a budge the size of ours, 2% is a significant amount of money and it impacts people and it impacts children,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. McNeill said she hopes they will have more answers soon on what the finalized budget will look like.

Lawmakers reconvene at the Capitol on Monday at 11 a.m. It will not be open to the public because of the pandemic, but the sessions will be streamed and people will be able to provide thoughts and concerns virtually.

