Advertisement

Carson City looking for burglary suspect

This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.
This man is suspected in thefts from the Carson City Harbor Freight store.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who burglarized a Harbor Freight store.

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the suspect walked out of the Harbor Freight with two Predator generators. A witness followed the man and took a photograph.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harbor Freight employees identified the same suspect from prior thefts of generators and welders.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 373 recoveries
This undated picture provided by Sugar Pine Foundation shows tree hunters, from left, Ben...
3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump names two lawyers to impeachment defense team

Latest News

WSCD Administration building
Concerns that WCSD has over proposed budget
The project includes building a Visitor Center and Amphitheater.
Bidders sought for Spooner Lake Improvement Project
Wolf Pack extends its winning streak against Rebels to seven games
Nevada has lights-out shooting night in 89-60 win over UNLV
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada reports 959 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths