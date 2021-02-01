Carson City looking for burglary suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who burglarized a Harbor Freight store.

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the suspect walked out of the Harbor Freight with two Predator generators. A witness followed the man and took a photograph.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harbor Freight employees identified the same suspect from prior thefts of generators and welders.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.