Bidders sought for Spooner Lake Improvement Project

The project includes building a Visitor Center and Amphitheater.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:59 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of State Parks is seeking bid proposals to renovate Spooner Lake. This project is a collaborative effort between the Nevada Division of State Parks, the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, and the Tahoe Fund.

Phase 1 of the $3 million dollar project includes building a Visitor Center, Amphitheater, adding site amenities, and more trail pathways. These renovations will also provide outdoor education programs geared towards students.

Project Manager from Nevada State Parks Jay Howard said it’s a highly anticipated project. “The facilities at Spooner Lake are over 35 years old, close to 40 years old.”

Howard said Spooner Lake is one of Nevada’s most popular places to recreate and welcomes more than 150,000 visitors every year. “I think a lot of the facilities at Spooner go to the point where it currently doesn’t make sense, and really weren’t what we felt were useful for the public.”

The state park is accepting bid proposals until March 11th. Construction on Phase 1 is slated to begin this spring. The entire project is anticipated to finish early 2024.

