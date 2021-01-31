Advertisement

Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The upgrade to the Interstate 580-Interstate 80 interchange in Reno will mean overnight ramp closures beginning Sunday night.

These are the new changes in the Spaghetti Bowl area:

  • Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. for bridge construction. Detour via southbound I-580 to Second Street to northbound I-580/U.S. 395. Mill Street will be used as an additional detour during Second Street closures.
  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Detour via northbound I-580 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound I-580/U.S. 395.
  • Southbound I-580 on ramp from Second Street closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Local detours will be noted by traffic signs.

These changes continue:

  • Southbound I-580 will continue to be reduced to three lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive, with lanes shifted to the east to allow for demolition of aging interstate bridges.
  • Drivers should anticipate travel delays and new traffic patterns, and are advised to leave extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
  • Speeds will continue to be reduced to 55 mph.
  • Southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80 traffic will experience rapid merge to southbound I-580.

