Ramp and bridge changes beginning Sunday in Spaghetti Bowl area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The upgrade to the Interstate 580-Interstate 80 interchange in Reno will mean overnight ramp closures beginning Sunday night.

These are the new changes in the Spaghetti Bowl area:

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. for bridge construction. Detour via southbound I-580 to Second Street to northbound I-580/U.S. 395. Mill Street will be used as an additional detour during Second Street closures.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Detour via northbound I-580 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound I-580/U.S. 395.

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Second Street closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Local detours will be noted by traffic signs.

These changes continue:

Southbound I-580 will continue to be reduced to three lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive, with lanes shifted to the east to allow for demolition of aging interstate bridges.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays and new traffic patterns, and are advised to leave extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Speeds will continue to be reduced to 55 mph.

Southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80 traffic will experience rapid merge to southbound I-580.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.