Nevada reports 959 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 959 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 278,308 cases and 4,270 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Clark County had 724 of the new cases and two of the deaths. Nevada’s largest county has had more than 214,000 of the state’s cases and nearly 3,300 of the total deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

